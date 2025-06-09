Insider Sale: EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER of $INFA Sells 99,348 Shares

Ansa Sekharan, the EVP & CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER of $INFA, sold 99,348 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $2,399,254. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 391,959 shares of this class of $INFA stock.

$INFA Insider Trading Activity

$INFA insiders have traded $INFA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INFA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN ARTHUR SCHWEITZER (EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 161,668 shares for an estimated $3,723,080 .

MARK PELLOWSKI (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 10,035 shares for an estimated $271,567

$INFA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $INFA stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$INFA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $INFA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $INFA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Andrew Nowinski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 William Power from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $19.0 on 02/14/2025

