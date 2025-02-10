Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Credit Officer of $BWFG Sells 942 Shares

Christine Chivily, the EVP & Chief Credit Officer of $BWFG, sold 942 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $30,737. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,047 shares of this class of $BWFG stock.
$BWFG Insider Trading Activity
$BWFG insiders have traded $BWFG stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 57 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWFG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAWRENCE B SEIDMAN has made 22 purchases buying 11,040 shares for an estimated $322,924 and 0 sales.
- STEVEN H BRUNNER (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,395 shares for an estimated $137,343.
- CHRISTINE CHIVILY (EVP & Chief Credit Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,757 shares for an estimated $81,339.
- DARRYL DEMOS has made 2 purchases buying 2,290 shares for an estimated $74,669 and 0 sales.
- MATT MCNEILL (President & CBO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,876
- CHRISTOPHER R GRUSEKE (CEO) sold 1,908 shares for an estimated $61,284
- KEVIN D LEITAO purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $60,760
- ERIC J DALE has made 8 purchases buying 1,831 shares for an estimated $56,934 and 0 sales.
- CARL M PORTO has made 8 purchases buying 1,061 shares for an estimated $32,938 and 0 sales.
- JEFFREY R DUNNE has made 8 purchases buying 917 shares for an estimated $28,443 and 0 sales.
- BLAKE S DREXLER has made 8 purchases buying 373 shares for an estimated $11,718 and 0 sales.
$BWFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $BWFG stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 25,912 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $776,064
- SEACREST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 20,041 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $624,277
- INVESCO LTD. removed 17,365 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $520,081
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 13,900 shares (+9.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $416,305
- MORGAN STANLEY added 11,108 shares (+44.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $332,684
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 11,106 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $332,624
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 10,517 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $314,984
