Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $STX Sells 599 Shares

Ban Seng Teh, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $STX, sold 599 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $77,870. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 10,329 shares of this class of $STX stock.

$STX Insider Trading Activity

$STX insiders have traded $STX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D MOSLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 184,347 shares for an estimated $20,773,328 .

. BAN SENG TEH (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 84,844 shares for an estimated $10,534,932 .

. GIANLUCA ROMANO (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 51,834 shares for an estimated $6,087,785 .

. MICHAEL R CANNON sold 24,190 shares for an estimated $2,878,646

STEPHANIE TILENIUS sold 2,693 shares for an estimated $344,801

YOLANDA LEE CONYERS sold 750 shares for an estimated $87,757

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 365 institutional investors add shares of $STX stock to their portfolio, and 470 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$STX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STX forecast page.

$STX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $140.0 on 04/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.