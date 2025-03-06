Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $MATX Sells 2,174 Shares

John P Lauer, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $MATX, sold 2,174 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $298,673. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 29,988 shares of this class of $MATX stock.

$MATX Insider Trading Activity

$MATX insiders have traded $MATX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIC S JR ANGOCO (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,800 shares for an estimated $1,456,395 .

. JOHN P LAUER (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,985 shares for an estimated $1,075,818 .

. MATTHEW J COX (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,499 shares for an estimated $934,664 .

. PETER T HEILMANN (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 5,404 shares for an estimated $877,373

QIANG GAO (Senior Vice President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $648,744

RUSTY K ROLFE (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $497,903 .

. CHRISTOPHER A SCOTT (Senior Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,677

RICHARD S KINNEY (Senior Vice President) sold 1,997 shares for an estimated $273,804

KEVIN L STUCK (VP and Controller) sold 1,735 shares for an estimated $248,434

KUUHAKU T PARK (Senior Vice President) sold 954 shares for an estimated $128,088

JOHN WARREN SULLIVAN (Senior Vice President) sold 750 shares for an estimated $124,125

LEONARD P ISOTOFF (Senior Vice President) sold 492 shares for an estimated $79,339

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $MATX stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.