Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $LNG Sells 23,478 Shares

Anatol Feygin, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $LNG, sold 23,478 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $5,081,348. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 189,003 shares of this class of $LNG stock.
$LNG Insider Trading Activity
$LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348
$LNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of $LNG stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 2,283,673 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $490,692,817
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,763,625 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,950,103
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,687,188 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $362,526,085
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,409,116 shares (+1400.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,776,754
- NORGES BANK added 997,508 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,334,543
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 996,338 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,083,146
- FMR LLC removed 884,529 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,058,746
$LNG Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.
