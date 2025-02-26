Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $LNG Sells 23,478 Shares

Anatol Feygin, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of $LNG, sold 23,478 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $5,081,348. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 189,003 shares of this class of $LNG stock.

$LNG Insider Trading Activity

$LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348

$LNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of $LNG stock to their portfolio, and 463 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LNG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LNG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.

