Insider Sale: EVP/Chief Accounting Officer of $RNST Sells 1,310 Shares

Kelly Hutcheson, the EVP/Chief Accounting Officer of $RNST, sold 1,310 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $48,103. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,586 shares of this class of $RNST stock.

$RNST Insider Trading Activity

$RNST insiders have traded $RNST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CREEKMORE sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,000

KELLY HUTCHESON (EVP/Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,310 shares for an estimated $48,103

$RNST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $RNST stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

