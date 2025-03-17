Insider Sale: EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $PSTL Sells 2,810 Shares

Matt Brandwein, the EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of $PSTL, sold 2,810 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $40,183. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 131,715 shares of this class of $PSTL stock.

$PSTL Insider Trading Activity

$PSTL insiders have traded $PSTL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT BRANDWEIN (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,952 shares for an estimated $255,956 .

. JEREMY GARBER (Pres., Treasurer & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,972 shares for an estimated $112,054 .

. ANDREW SPODEK (CEO and Director) purchased 7,968 shares for an estimated $103,584

$PSTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $PSTL stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

