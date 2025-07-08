Insider Sale: EVP of $CHH Sells 100 Shares

Dominic Dragisich, the EVP of $CHH, sold 100 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $13,247. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,881 shares of this class of $CHH stock.
$CHH Insider Trading Activity
$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,600 shares for an estimated $1,174,987.
- ERVIN R SHAMES sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $259,120
- SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CHH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROCK CREEK GROUP, LP removed 490,215 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,090,747
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 375,049 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,799,006
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 229,929 shares (+117.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,529,972
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 193,352 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,673,278
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 170,348 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,618,807
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 141,916 shares (+137.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,843,606
- UBS GROUP AG added 136,377 shares (+106.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,108,138
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CHH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHH in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Choice Hotels Intl issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/23/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHH forecast page.
$CHH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHH recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Politzer from Choice Hotels Intl set a target price of $124.0 on 06/23/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.