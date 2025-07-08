Insider Sale: EVP of $CHH Sells 100 Shares

Dominic Dragisich, the EVP of $CHH, sold 100 shares of the company on 07-03-2025 for an estimated $13,247. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 70,881 shares of this class of $CHH stock.

$CHH Insider Trading Activity

$CHH insiders have traded $CHH stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC DRAGISICH (EVP, Op & Chief Glb Brands Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,600 shares for an estimated $1,174,987 .

. ERVIN R SHAMES sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $259,120

SCOTT E OAKSMITH (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,780 shares for an estimated $257,032

$CHH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $CHH stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHH in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Choice Hotels Intl issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/23/2025

$CHH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHH recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $CHH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Politzer from Choice Hotels Intl set a target price of $124.0 on 06/23/2025

