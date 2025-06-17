Insider Sale: EVP of $CHD Sells 6,380 Shares

Carlen Hooker, the EVP of $CHD, sold 6,380 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $627,161. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 96.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 262 shares of this class of $CHD stock.

$CHD Insider Trading Activity

$CHD insiders have traded $CHD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAYNADIER PATRICK D DE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 54,510 shares for an estimated $6,321,862

CARLEN HOOKER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 21,255 shares for an estimated $2,093,974 .

. RAVICHANDRA KRISHNAMURTY SALIGRAM sold 14,660 shares for an estimated $1,451,340

PENRY W PRICE sold 14,660 shares for an estimated $1,365,285

RICHARD A DIERKER (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 13,334 shares for an estimated $1,252,214 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RENE HEMSEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,060 shares for an estimated $1,216,392 .

. MICHAEL READ (EVP, International) purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $276,221

MATTHEW FARRELL (President and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $4

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 456 institutional investors add shares of $CHD stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 05/14.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CHD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.