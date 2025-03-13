Insider Sale: EVP of $CHD Sells 5,160 Shares

Rene Hemsey, the EVP of $CHD, sold 5,160 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $567,502. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 44.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,437 shares of this class of $CHD stock.

$CHD Insider Trading Activity

$CHD insiders have traded $CHD stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW FARRELL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $62,201,813 .

. MAYNADIER PATRICK D DE (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,630 shares for an estimated $11,384,083 .

. RICK SPANN (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 39,520 shares for an estimated $4,426,240

BRADLEY C IRWIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,202 shares for an estimated $1,418,415 .

. RENE HEMSEY (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,060 shares for an estimated $1,216,392 .

. ARTHUR B WINKLEBLACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,590 shares for an estimated $1,203,463 .

. RAVICHANDRA KRISHNAMURTY SALIGRAM sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,061,100

JOSEPH JAMES LONGO (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 7,780 shares for an estimated $874,789

MICHAEL READ (EVP, International) has made 3 purchases buying 1,900 shares for an estimated $202,963 and 0 sales.

$CHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 413 institutional investors add shares of $CHD stock to their portfolio, and 522 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON purchased up to $50,000 on 11/13.

