Insider Sale: EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O of $PNR Sells 7,200 Shares

Stephen J Pilla, the EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O of $PNR, sold 7,200 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $706,608. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,099 shares of this class of $PNR stock.
$PNR Insider Trading Activity
$PNR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN J PILLA (EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $706,608
- T MICHAEL GLENN sold 4,008 shares for an estimated $437,433
- PHILIP M. ROLCHIGO (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,588 shares for an estimated $357,615
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PNR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $PNR stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,503,034 shares (+49007.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $352,545,341
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 2,557,006 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $257,337,083
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,152,995 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,037,416
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,046,092 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $102,297,336
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 728,674 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,257,030
- PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 662,503 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,674,301
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 652,920 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,849,046
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.