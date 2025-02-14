Insider Sale: EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O of $PNR Sells 7,200 Shares

Stephen J Pilla, the EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O of $PNR, sold 7,200 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $706,608. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 32.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,099 shares of this class of $PNR stock.

$PNR Insider Trading Activity

$PNR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

T MICHAEL GLENN sold 4,008 shares for an estimated $437,433

PHILIP M. ROLCHIGO (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 3,588 shares for an estimated $357,615

$PNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $PNR stock to their portfolio, and 330 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

