Insider Sale: EVP of $CGNX Sells 6,803 Shares

Carl Gerst, the EVP of $CGNX, sold 6,803 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $222,630. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 59.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,566 shares of this class of $CGNX stock.

$CGNX Insider Trading Activity

$CGNX insiders have traded $CGNX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CGNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY SUN sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $1,040,670

CARL GERST (EVP, Vision & ID Products) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,369 shares for an estimated $373,526 .

. DENNIS FEHR (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 6,570 shares for an estimated $249,919 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOERG KUECHEN (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,934 shares for an estimated $110,772

$CGNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $CGNX stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

