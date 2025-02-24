Insider Sale: EVP & CFO of $MAR Sells 11,103 Shares

Kathleen K. Oberg, the EVP & CFO of $MAR, sold 11,103 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $3,093,295. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 43.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,281 shares of this class of $MAR stock.
$MAR Insider Trading Activity
$MAR insiders have traded $MAR stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHLEEN K. OBERG (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,028 shares for an estimated $5,886,364.
- ANTHONY CAPUANO (President & CEO) sold 8,332 shares for an estimated $2,370,331
- RENA HOZORE REISS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,987 shares for an estimated $1,966,140.
- WILLIAM P BROWN (Group Pres., US and Canada) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,744 shares for an estimated $1,053,074.
- PEGGY FANG ROE (EVP & Chf. Customer Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $828,390
- SATYAJIT ANAND (President, EMEA) sold 1,919 shares for an estimated $563,475
- BENJAMIN T. BRELAND (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,380 shares for an estimated $387,385.
- DREW PINTO (EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $280,719
- FELITIA LEE (Controller and CAO) sold 916 shares for an estimated $253,255
$MAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 625 institutional investors add shares of $MAR stock to their portfolio, and 642 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,570,144 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $437,975,967
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 791,119 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $220,674,733
- AMUNDI removed 570,895 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,245,451
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 536,153 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,554,517
- INVESCO LTD. added 512,963 shares (+17.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,085,899
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 457,156 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,519,094
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 447,484 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,821,186
