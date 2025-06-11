Insider Sale: EVP & CFO of $GATX Sells 3,932 Shares

Thomas A. Ellman, the EVP & CFO of $GATX, sold 3,932 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $620,885. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,258 shares of this class of $GATX stock.

$GATX Insider Trading Activity

$GATX insiders have traded $GATX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GATX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL F TITTERTON (EVP & Pres. Rail NA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,700 shares for an estimated $2,929,503 .

. THOMAS A. ELLMAN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,500 shares for an estimated $2,912,798 .

. NIYI ADEDOYIN (SVP & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,867 shares for an estimated $978,561 .

. ROBERT ZMUDKA (Sr. VP & Chief Comm. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,800 shares for an estimated $786,395 .

. JOHN SBRAGIA (SVP, Engineering and Quality) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $349,947

JEFFERY R. YOUNG (SVP, Chief Tax Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 297 shares for an estimated $48,895.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GATX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $GATX stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GATX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GATX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GATX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GATX forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.