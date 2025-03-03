Insider Sale: EVP & CFO & Enterprise Technol of $ISRG Sells 94 Shares

Jamie Samath, the EVP & CFO & Enterprise Technol of $ISRG, sold 94 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $53,292. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,162 shares of this class of $ISRG stock.

$ISRG Insider Trading Activity

$ISRG insiders have traded $ISRG stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE SAMATH (EVP & CFO & Enterprise Technol) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 31,285 shares for an estimated $16,809,860 .

. GARY S GUTHART (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,591 shares for an estimated $13,085,803 .

. MYRIAM CURET (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,275 shares for an estimated $8,852,794 .

. AMAL M JOHNSON sold 4,635 shares for an estimated $2,626,191

GARY LOEB (EVP & Chief Legal and Complian) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,660,354 .

. ROBERT DESANTIS (EVP & Chief Strategy & Corp Op) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 3,033 shares for an estimated $1,575,369 .

. BRIAN EDWARD MILLER (EVP & Chief Digital Officer) sold 2,553 shares for an estimated $1,314,795

MARK BROSIUS (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,216 shares for an estimated $1,141,071 .

. AMY L LADD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $305,616.

$ISRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 961 institutional investors add shares of $ISRG stock to their portfolio, and 831 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ISRG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ISRG stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISRG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/30.

on 01/30. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/21, 01/10, 12/23.

