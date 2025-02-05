Insider Sale: EVP & CDO of $NEM Sells 3,000 Shares

Peter Toth, the EVP & CDO of $NEM, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $128,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 79,596 shares of this class of $NEM stock.
$NEM Insider Trading Activity
$NEM insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS RONALD PALMER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $3,257,120.
- NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320.
- PETER TOTH (EVP & CDO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $828,630.
- HARRY M. IV CONGER purchased 9,498 shares for an estimated $400,335
- BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,154 shares for an estimated $172,162.
- JOSHUA CAGE (CAO and Controller) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $49,150
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 522 institutional investors add shares of $NEM stock to their portfolio, and 649 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 3,299,396 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $176,352,716
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 3,070,266 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $164,105,717
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,289,507 shares (+108.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,374,149
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 1,991,322 shares (-90.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,436,160
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 1,854,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,012,579
- ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD/FI added 1,833,694 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,010,944
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,804,076 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,427,862
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.