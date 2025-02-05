Insider Sale: EVP & CDO of $NEM Sells 3,000 Shares

Peter Toth, the EVP & CDO of $NEM, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $128,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 79,596 shares of this class of $NEM stock.

$NEM Insider Trading Activity

$NEM insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS RONALD PALMER (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 66,000 shares for an estimated $3,257,120 .

. NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,000 shares for an estimated $1,120,320 .

. PETER TOTH (EVP & CDO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $828,630 .

. HARRY M. IV CONGER purchased 9,498 shares for an estimated $400,335

BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,154 shares for an estimated $172,162 .

. JOSHUA CAGE (CAO and Controller) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $49,150

$NEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 522 institutional investors add shares of $NEM stock to their portfolio, and 649 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

