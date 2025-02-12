News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP of $CBOE Sells 3,000 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 07:30 pm EST

February 12, 2025

Catherine R Clay, the EVP of $CBOE, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $635,550. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 69.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,328 shares of this class of $CBOE stock.

$CBOE Insider Trading Activity

$CBOE insiders have traded $CBOE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBOE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER A ISAACSON (EVP, COO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,229,340
  • CATHERINE R CLAY (EVP, GLOBAL DERIVATIVES) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $635,550
  • JENNIFER J MCPEEK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $412,220
  • JILL GRIEBENOW (EVP, CFO) sold 1,622 shares for an estimated $346,021
  • ADAM INZIRILLO (EVP, DATA VANTAGE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105 shares for an estimated $21,943.
  • ALLEN WILKINSON (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 74 shares for an estimated $15,798

$CBOE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of $CBOE stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

