Insider Sale: EVP of $CBOE Sells 3,000 Shares

Catherine R Clay, the EVP of $CBOE, sold 3,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $635,550. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 69.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,328 shares of this class of $CBOE stock.
$CBOE Insider Trading Activity
$CBOE insiders have traded $CBOE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBOE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER A ISAACSON (EVP, COO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,229,340
- CATHERINE R CLAY (EVP, GLOBAL DERIVATIVES) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $635,550
- JENNIFER J MCPEEK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $412,220
- JILL GRIEBENOW (EVP, CFO) sold 1,622 shares for an estimated $346,021
- ADAM INZIRILLO (EVP, DATA VANTAGE) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105 shares for an estimated $21,943.
- ALLEN WILKINSON (SVP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 74 shares for an estimated $15,798
$CBOE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 342 institutional investors add shares of $CBOE stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 5,193,339 shares (+208.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,014,778,440
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 1,843,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $360,267,577
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 923,218 shares (-65.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,396,797
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 600,000 shares (-56.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $122,922,000
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 535,997 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $109,809,705
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 466,935 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,660,973
- PANAGORA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 365,501 shares (+6382.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,880,189
