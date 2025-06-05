Insider Sale: EVP of $CARE Sells 2,500 Shares

Jane Ann Davis, the EVP of $CARE, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $40,986. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,800 shares of this class of $CARE stock.
$CARE Insider Trading Activity
$CARE insiders have traded $CARE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANE ANN DAVIS (EVP, CHIEF ADMIN. OFFICER) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $40,986
- CATHARINE L. MIDKIFF purchased 200 shares for an estimated $3,294
$CARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CARE stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 199,712 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,231,340
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 107,080 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,732,554
- UBS GROUP AG removed 98,774 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,598,163
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 87,456 shares (+43.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,415,038
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 66,198 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,071,083
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 66,123 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,069,870
- EJF CAPITAL LLC removed 65,093 shares (-31.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,053,204
