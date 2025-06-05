Insider Sale: EVP of $CARE Sells 2,500 Shares

Jane Ann Davis, the EVP of $CARE, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $40,986. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 11,800 shares of this class of $CARE stock.

$CARE Insider Trading Activity

$CARE insiders have traded $CARE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHARINE L. MIDKIFF purchased 200 shares for an estimated $3,294

$CARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CARE stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

