Insider Sale: EVP & CAO of $CNA Sells 12,991 Shares

Daniel Paul Franzetti, the EVP & CAO of $CNA, sold 12,991 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $637,338. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 75,612 shares of this class of $CNA stock.

$CNA Insider Trading Activity

$CNA insiders have traded $CNA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS WORMAN (EVP & Head of Underwriting) sold 22,973 shares for an estimated $1,119,933

DANIEL PAUL FRANZETTI (EVP & CAO) sold 12,991 shares for an estimated $637,338

$CNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $CNA stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

