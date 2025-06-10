Insider Sale: EVP of $CAKE Sells 18,800 Shares

Scarlett May, the EVP of $CAKE, sold 18,800 shares of the company on 06-09-2025 for an estimated $1,105,846. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 45.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,872 shares of this class of $CAKE stock.

$CAKE Insider Trading Activity

$CAKE insiders have traded $CAKE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID OVERTON (CHAIRMAN AND C.E.O.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 179,300 shares for an estimated $9,510,797 .

. MATTHEW ELIOT CLARK (EXEC VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 90,900 shares for an estimated $4,981,714 .

. DAVID M GORDON (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 76,878 shares for an estimated $3,881,091 .

. KEITH CARANGO (PRESIDENT (SUBSIDIARY)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,500 shares for an estimated $2,783,378 .

. SCARLETT MAY (EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 39,600 shares for an estimated $2,270,966.

$CAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $CAKE stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CAKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

$CAKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Dooley from Argus Research set a target price of $60.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 04/14/2025

