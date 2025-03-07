Insider Sale: EVP of $BXP Sells 2,143 Shares

Donna D Garesche, the EVP of $BXP, sold 2,143 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $145,453. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $BXP stock.

$BXP Insider Trading Activity

$BXP insiders have traded $BXP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND A RITCHEY (Senior EVP) sold 21,835 shares for an estimated $1,621,224

HILARY J. SPANN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,379 shares for an estimated $891,535

DONNA D GARESCHE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,143 shares for an estimated $145,453

$BXP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $BXP stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

