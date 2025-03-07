Insider Sale: EVP of $BXP Sells 2,143 Shares

Donna D Garesche, the EVP of $BXP, sold 2,143 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $145,453. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $BXP stock.
$BXP Insider Trading Activity
$BXP insiders have traded $BXP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND A RITCHEY (Senior EVP) sold 21,835 shares for an estimated $1,621,224
- HILARY J. SPANN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,379 shares for an estimated $891,535
- DONNA D GARESCHE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,143 shares for an estimated $145,453
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BXP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $BXP stock to their portfolio, and 293 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,587,022 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,010,955
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,492,427 shares (+83.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,976,871
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 924,655 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,757,345
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 774,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,610,484
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 716,611 shares (+4027.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,287,193
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 642,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,739,714
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC removed 556,455 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,377,993
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.