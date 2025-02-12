Insider Sale: EVP of $BWA Sells 13,500 Shares

TONIT M CALAWAY, the EVP of $BWA, sold 13,500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $407,099. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 259,310 shares of this class of $BWA stock.

$BWA Insider Trading Activity

$BWA insiders have traded $BWA stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERIC LISSALDE (President and CEO) sold 154,000 shares for an estimated $5,329,755

STEFAN DEMMERLE (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,044 shares for an estimated $1,452,227 .

. VOLKER WENG (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,692 shares for an estimated $1,355,127 .

. PAUL ARTHUR FARRELL (EVP & Chief Strategy Officer) sold 20,266 shares for an estimated $698,536

TONIT M CALAWAY (EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold 13,500 shares for an estimated $407,099

TANIA WINGFIELD (EVP & CHRO) sold 7,934 shares for an estimated $253,892

ISABELLE MCKENZIE (Vice President) sold 5,700 shares for an estimated $197,334

$BWA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 264 institutional investors add shares of $BWA stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

