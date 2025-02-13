News & Insights

Stocks
BSX

Insider Sale: EVP of $BSX Sells 6,389 Shares

February 13, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John Bradley Sorenson, the EVP of $BSX, sold 6,389 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $671,249. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 24,293 shares of this class of $BSX stock.

$BSX Insider Trading Activity

$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 488,332 shares for an estimated $40,783,186.
  • JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 1 purchase buying 50 shares for an estimated $4,514 and 3 sales selling 146,679 shares for an estimated $12,397,247.
  • ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,335 shares for an estimated $4,123,686.
  • JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,497 shares for an estimated $4,037,066.
  • WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,932 shares for an estimated $2,378,898.
  • EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,877 shares for an estimated $1,712,717.
  • DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) sold 15,087 shares for an estimated $1,585,135
  • JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) sold 13,022 shares for an estimated $1,368,073
  • EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) sold 1,336 shares for an estimated $121,105

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 739 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 593 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.