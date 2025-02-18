Insider Sale: EVP of $BSX Sells 1,201 Shares

John Bradley Sorenson, the EVP of $BSX, sold 1,201 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $127,678. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 25,443 shares of this class of $BSX stock.

$BSX Insider Trading Activity

$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 488,332 shares for an estimated $40,783,186 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 1 purchase buying 50 shares for an estimated $4,514 and 3 sales selling 146,679 shares for an estimated $12,397,247 .

and 3 sales selling 146,679 shares for an estimated . JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 44,698 shares for an estimated $4,164,744 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,335 shares for an estimated $4,123,686 .

. WENDY CARRUTHERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,932 shares for an estimated $2,378,898 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,877 shares for an estimated $1,712,717 .

. DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) sold 15,087 shares for an estimated $1,585,135

JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) sold 13,022 shares for an estimated $1,368,073

EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) sold 1,336 shares for an estimated $121,105

$BSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 732 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 626 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

