Insider Sale: EVP of $BLMN Sells 9,555 Shares

Patrick M Hafner, the EVP of $BLMN, sold 9,555 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $79,497. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $BLMN stock.

$BLMN Insider Trading Activity

$BLMN insiders have traded $BLMN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE SPANOS (CEO) purchased 118,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,340

ROHIT LAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $96,199

PATRICK M HAFNER (EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse) sold 9,555 shares for an estimated $79,497

JULIE T. KUNKEL purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $14,910

$BLMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $BLMN stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

