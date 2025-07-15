Insider Sale: EVP of $BJ Sells 39,505 Shares

Paul Cichocki, the EVP of $BJ, sold 39,505 shares of the company on 07-11-2025 for an estimated $4,210,837. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 176,883 shares of this class of $BJ stock.

$BJ Insider Trading Activity

$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 334,100 shares for an estimated $38,076,015 .

. PAUL CICHOCKI (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,825 shares for an estimated $4,673,941 .

. WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,192 shares for an estimated $3,877,702 .

. ROBERT ALLAN STEELE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,628 shares for an estimated $2,372,301 .

. MONICA SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 10,963 shares for an estimated $1,267,870

SCOTT SCHMADEKE (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 4,531 shares for an estimated $533,706

JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) sold 2,100 shares for an estimated $251,454

STEVEN L ORTEGA purchased 1,740 shares for an estimated $199,404

$BJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BJ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 04/09, 04/04, 04/01, 03/17, 03/14 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/04, 04/01, 03/17, 03/14 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$BJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJ in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

$BJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BJ recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Kirk from Roth Capital set a target price of $106.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $135.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Baker from DA Davidson set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Peter Benedict from Baird set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $127.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 05/23/2025

