Insider Sale: EVP of $BHLB Sells 1,052 Shares

Ellen Tulchiner, the EVP of $BHLB, sold 1,052 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $31,528. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $BHLB stock.

$BHLB Insider Trading Activity

$BHLB insiders have traded $BHLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$BHLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $BHLB stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

