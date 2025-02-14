Insider Sale: EVP of $BHLB Sells 1,052 Shares

Ellen Tulchiner, the EVP of $BHLB, sold 1,052 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $31,528. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $BHLB stock.
$BHLB Insider Trading Activity
$BHLB insiders have traded $BHLB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELLEN TULCHINER (EVP,Head of Cnsmr Lndng&Pymnts) sold 1,052 shares for an estimated $31,528
$BHLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $BHLB stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 955,432 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,729,783
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 611,988 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,398,818
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 445,228 shares (+623.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,657,832
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 234,665 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,671,525
- INVESCO LTD. added 222,162 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,316,065
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 189,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,111,125
- GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 172,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,901,701
