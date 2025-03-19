News & Insights

Stocks
BDC

Insider Sale: EVP of $BDC Sells 771 Shares

March 19, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Brian Lieser, the EVP of $BDC, sold 771 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $77,986. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 37,405 shares of this class of $BDC stock.

$BDC Insider Trading Activity

$BDC insiders have traded $BDC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ASHISH CHAND (President and CEO) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $1,619,969
  • BRIAN LIESER (EVP, Automation Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,233 shares for an estimated $759,384.
  • DOUG ZINK (VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,324 shares for an estimated $542,023.
  • GREGORY JAMES MCCRAY sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $441,872
  • LEAH TATE (SVP - HR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,564 shares for an estimated $293,776.
  • JONATHAN C KLEIN sold 2,129 shares for an estimated $234,190

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $BDC stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BDC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BDC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BDC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BDC forecast page.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.