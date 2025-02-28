Insider Sale: EVP of $BDC Sells 532 Shares

Brian Lieser, the EVP of $BDC, sold 532 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $58,551. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 34,599 shares of this class of $BDC stock.

$BDC Insider Trading Activity

$BDC insiders have traded $BDC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHISH CHAND (President and CEO) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $1,619,969

DOUG ZINK (VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,324 shares for an estimated $542,023 .

. LEAH TATE (SVP - HR) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,564 shares for an estimated $293,776 .

. JONATHAN C KLEIN sold 2,129 shares for an estimated $234,190

BRIAN LIESER (EVP, Indust. Automation Solut.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,083 shares for an estimated $120,131.

$BDC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $BDC stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

