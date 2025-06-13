Stocks
Insider Sale: EVP of $BATRK Sells 69,000 Shares

June 13, 2025 — 05:17 pm EDT

Michael P. Plant, the EVP of $BATRK, sold 69,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $2,967,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 205,593 shares of this class of $BATRK stock.

$BATRK Insider Trading Activity

$BATRK insiders have traded $BATRK stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BATRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DEREK GORDON SCHILLER (EVP, Business) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 72,505 shares for an estimated $3,117,715.
  • MICHAEL P. PLANT (EVP, Development) sold 69,000 shares for an estimated $2,967,000
  • GREGORY JOHN HELLER (EVP, CLO & Secretary) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,031,250
  • DERETTA C. RHODES (EVP, Chief Culture Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,767 shares for an estimated $237,423.

$BATRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $BATRK stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

