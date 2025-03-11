Insider Sale: EVP and President Intermodal of $JBHT Sells 1,200 Shares

Darren P. Field, the EVP and President Intermodal of $JBHT, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $194,003. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,822 shares of this class of $JBHT stock.

$JBHT Insider Trading Activity

$JBHT insiders have traded $JBHT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L ROBO has made 4 purchases buying 59,447 shares for an estimated $9,999,473 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHELLEY SIMPSON (President and CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,818

JAMES K THOMPSON sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $771,626

ERIC MCGEE (EVP of ICS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,720 shares for an estimated $634,409 .

. DARREN P. FIELD (EVP and President Intermodal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $469,254 .

. SPENCER FRAZIER (EVP of Sales and Marketing) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $427,251

KEVIN BRACY (SR VP, Treasurer) sold 1,614 shares for an estimated $306,448

RONALD GREER WOODRUFF (EVP Safety, ESG, Maintenance) sold 1,583 shares for an estimated $303,017

DAVID KEEFAUVER (EVP of DCS) sold 1,151 shares for an estimated $224,479

BRIAN WEBB (EVP- Final Mile Services) sold 530 shares for an estimated $102,199

BRADLEY W. HICKS (EVP of People & Pres Hwy Svcs) sold 500 shares for an estimated $96,430

$JBHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 279 institutional investors add shares of $JBHT stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

