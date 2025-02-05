Insider Sale: EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business of $VZ Sells 8,000 Shares

Kyle Malady, the EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business of $VZ, sold 8,000 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $319,080. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 54.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 6,590 shares of this class of $VZ stock.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 59,085 shares for an estimated $2,392,834.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,303 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,474 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

