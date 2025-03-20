Insider Sale: EVP and COO of $WWD Sells 10,000 Shares

Thomas G Cromwell, the EVP and COO of $WWD, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $1,845,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 39.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,477 shares of this class of $WWD stock.

$WWD Insider Trading Activity

$WWD insiders have traded $WWD stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS G CROMWELL (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 95,841 shares for an estimated $17,189,534 .

. GREGG C SENGSTACK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,600 shares for an estimated $1,821,482 .

. JOHN D COHN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,400 shares for an estimated $809,748.

$WWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $WWD stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WWD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WWD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

$WWD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WWD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WWD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $192.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $205.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025

