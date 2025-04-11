Insider Sale: EVP and COO of $TGNA Sells 40,000 Shares

Lynn B. Trelstad, the EVP and COO of $TGNA, sold 40,000 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $636,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,432 shares of this class of $TGNA stock.
$TGNA Insider Trading Activity
$TGNA insiders have traded $TGNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LYNN B. TRELSTAD (EVP and COO, Media Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,756,400.
- THOMAS R. COX (See Remarks) sold 77,873 shares for an estimated $1,458,171
- JULIE HESKETT (SVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $373,080
$TGNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $TGNA stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,590,742 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,094,671
- SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. removed 1,184,471 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,663,974
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,063,806 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,457,011
- STATE OF WISCONSIN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 732,754 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,402,070
- NORGES BANK removed 622,784 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,390,719
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 560,956 shares (+1220.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,259,885
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 547,478 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,013,372
$TGNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TGNA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
