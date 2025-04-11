Insider Sale: EVP and COO of $TGNA Sells 40,000 Shares

Lynn B. Trelstad, the EVP and COO of $TGNA, sold 40,000 shares of the company on 04-10-2025 for an estimated $636,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 109,432 shares of this class of $TGNA stock.

$TGNA Insider Trading Activity

$TGNA insiders have traded $TGNA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN B. TRELSTAD (EVP and COO, Media Operations) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,756,400 .

. THOMAS R. COX (See Remarks) sold 77,873 shares for an estimated $1,458,171

JULIE HESKETT (SVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $373,080

$TGNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $TGNA stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TGNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TGNA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

