Stocks
MAIN

Insider Sale: EVP AND COO of $MAIN Sells 24,758 Shares

June 27, 2025 — 05:17 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Jesse E Morris, the EVP AND COO of $MAIN, sold 24,758 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $1,473,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 245,940 shares of this class of $MAIN stock.

$MAIN Insider Trading Activity

$MAIN insiders have traded $MAIN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DWAYNE L. HYZAK (CEO, SMD) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,966,000
  • DAVID L. MAGDOL (PRESIDENT, CIO AND SMD) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,805,000
  • VINCENT D FOSTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,860,330.
  • JESSE E MORRIS (EVP AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,077,788.
  • JASON B BEAUVAIS (EVP, GC, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,664 shares for an estimated $811,168.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $MAIN stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MAIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.