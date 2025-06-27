Insider Sale: EVP AND COO of $MAIN Sells 24,758 Shares

Jesse E Morris, the EVP AND COO of $MAIN, sold 24,758 shares of the company on 06-27-2025 for an estimated $1,473,101. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 245,940 shares of this class of $MAIN stock.

$MAIN Insider Trading Activity

$MAIN insiders have traded $MAIN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MAIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DWAYNE L. HYZAK (CEO, SMD) sold 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,966,000

DAVID L. MAGDOL (PRESIDENT, CIO AND SMD) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,805,000

VINCENT D FOSTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $4,860,330 .

. JESSE E MORRIS (EVP AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,077,788 .

. JASON B BEAUVAIS (EVP, GC, SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,664 shares for an estimated $811,168.

$MAIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $MAIN stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

