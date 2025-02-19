News & Insights

Insider Sale: EVP AND COO of $ALK Sells 22,157 Shares

February 19, 2025 — 05:04 pm EST

MUEHLEN CONSTANCE E VON, the EVP AND COO of $ALK, sold 22,157 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $1,664,433. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 52.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 20,026 shares of this class of $ALK stock.

$ALK Insider Trading Activity

$ALK insiders have traded $ALK stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANDREW R HARRISON (EVP AND CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 105,625 shares for an estimated $7,414,937.
  • BENITO MINICUCCI (CEO AND PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,861 shares for an estimated $2,641,721.
  • SHANE R TACKETT (EVP AND CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,893 shares for an estimated $2,051,754.
  • MUEHLEN CONSTANCE E VON (EVP AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,157 shares for an estimated $1,916,785.
  • JOSEPH A SPRAGUE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,825 shares for an estimated $804,241.
  • KYLE B LEVINE (SVP LEGAL & GEN COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,772 shares for an estimated $532,824.
  • ANDREA L SCHNEIDER (SVP PEOPLE) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,330 shares for an estimated $420,244.
  • EMILY HALVERSON (VP Finance, Controller & Treas) sold 1,329 shares for an estimated $85,602

$ALK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of $ALK stock to their portfolio, and 246 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

