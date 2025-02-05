Insider Sale: EVP and Controller of $USB Sells 3,209 Shares

Lisa R Stark, the EVP and Controller of $USB, sold 3,209 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $151,143. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 48,710 shares of this class of $USB stock.

$USB Insider Trading Activity

$USB insiders have traded $USB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $USB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CECERE (Chairman and CEO) sold 102,044 shares for an estimated $4,821,681

TERRANCE R DOLAN (Vice Chair) sold 66,317 shares for an estimated $3,114,113

SHAILESH M KOTWAL (Vice Chair) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $1,741,040

JODI L RICHARD (Vice Chair) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,225,750

LISA R STARK (EVP and Controller) sold 3,209 shares for an estimated $151,143

$USB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 736 institutional investors add shares of $USB stock to their portfolio, and 809 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

