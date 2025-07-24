Stocks
SYY

Insider Sale: EVP and CHRO of $SYY Sells 962 Shares

July 24, 2025 — 05:16 pm EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Ronald L Phillips, the EVP and CHRO of $SYY, sold 962 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $77,922. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,520 shares of this class of $SYY stock.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,000
  • RONALD L PHILLIPS (EVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,606 shares for an estimated $3,046,086.
  • SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.

$SYY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025
  • John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025
  • John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025
  • John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/30/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SYY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.