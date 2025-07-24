Insider Sale: EVP and CHRO of $SYY Sells 962 Shares

Ronald L Phillips, the EVP and CHRO of $SYY, sold 962 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $77,922. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,520 shares of this class of $SYY stock.

$SYY Insider Trading Activity

$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,000

RONALD L PHILLIPS (EVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,606 shares for an estimated $3,046,086 .

. SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227

$SYY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SYY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

on 05/12, 03/05. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$SYY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

$SYY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/30/2025

