Insider Sale: EVP and CHRO of $SYY Sells 962 Shares

Ronald L Phillips, the EVP and CHRO of $SYY, sold 962 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $77,922. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 36,520 shares of this class of $SYY stock.
$SYY Insider Trading Activity
$SYY insiders have traded $SYY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREG D BERTRAND (EVP) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,200,000
- RONALD L PHILLIPS (EVP and CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,606 shares for an estimated $3,046,086.
- SHEILA TALTON sold 356 shares for an estimated $25,227
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SYY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 621 institutional investors add shares of $SYY stock to their portfolio, and 758 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 10,147,800 shares (-82.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $761,490,912
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,129,067 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,885,187
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 4,251,790 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $319,054,321
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P added 4,219,380 shares (+97.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,622,275
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 3,925,629 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $294,579,200
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,741,001 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $280,724,715
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,015,714 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,299,178
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SYY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SYY stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SYY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SYY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SYY forecast page.
$SYY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYY recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SYY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kendall Toscano from B of A Securities set a target price of $93.0 on 07/18/2025
- John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $77.0 on 07/14/2025
- John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $82.0 on 07/08/2025
- Karen Holthouse from Citigroup set a target price of $78.0 on 05/23/2025
- John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/20/2025
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $77.0 on 04/30/2025
- Mark Carden from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/30/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.