Insider Sale: EVP and CHRO of $MLM Sells 1,332 Shares

Donald A. McCunniff, the EVP and CHRO of $MLM, sold 1,332 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $632,700. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,523 shares of this class of $MLM stock.

$MLM Insider Trading Activity

$MLM insiders have traded $MLM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD A. MCCUNNIFF (EVP and CHRO) sold 1,332 shares for an estimated $632,700

MICHAEL J PETRO (SVP - Strategy and Development) purchased 550 shares for an estimated $249,903

$MLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 451 institutional investors add shares of $MLM stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

