Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Wealth Mgmt of $WASH Sells 544 Shares

KATHLEEN A RYAN, the EVP and Chief Wealth Mgmt of $WASH, sold 544 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $15,042. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,885 shares of this class of $WASH stock.
$WASH Insider Trading Activity
$WASH insiders have traded $WASH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHLEEN A RYAN (EVP and Chief Wealth Mgmt) sold 544 shares for an estimated $15,042
$WASH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $WASH stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASHINGTON TRUST CO removed 598,725 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,770,028
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 372,916 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,508,187
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 135,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,166,100
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 105,480 shares (-32.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,255,112
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 103,832 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,255,133
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 86,729 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,676,456
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 86,062 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,655,873
