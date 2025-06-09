Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Wealth Mgmt of $WASH Sells 544 Shares

KATHLEEN A RYAN, the EVP and Chief Wealth Mgmt of $WASH, sold 544 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $15,042. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,885 shares of this class of $WASH stock.

$WASH Insider Trading Activity

$WASH insiders have traded $WASH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN A RYAN (EVP and Chief Wealth Mgmt) sold 544 shares for an estimated $15,042

$WASH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $WASH stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

