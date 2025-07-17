Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Medical Officer of $VIR Sells 3,586 Shares

Mark Eisner, the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of $VIR, sold 3,586 shares of the company on 07-17-2025 for an estimated $19,629. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 104,618 shares of this class of $VIR stock.

$VIR Insider Trading Activity

$VIR insiders have traded $VIR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BACKER MARIANNE DE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,834 shares for an estimated $626,646 .

. GEORGE A SCANGOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,020 shares for an estimated $202,638 .

. ANN M. HANLY (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold 14,168 shares for an estimated $133,935

VERNEUIL VANINA DE (EVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,513 shares for an estimated $115,992 .

. VICKI L SATO sold 22,000 shares for an estimated $112,206

MARK EISNER (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,382 shares for an estimated $56,790 .

. BRENT SABATINI (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,124 shares for an estimated $29,057 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO sold 3,200 shares for an estimated $16,148

$VIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $VIR stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VIR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VIR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

$VIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VIR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $VIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a target price of $12.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $21.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 02/28/2025

on 02/28/2025 Patrick Trucchio from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $110.0 on 02/28/2025

