Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $VRTX Sells 1,657 Shares

Jonathan Biller, the EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $VRTX, sold 1,657 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $754,034. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,606 shares of this class of $VRTX stock.

$VRTX insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RESHMA KEWALRAMANI (CEO & President) sold 15,198 shares for an estimated $7,826,970

JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,089 shares for an estimated $2,793,966 .

. JEFFREY M LEIDEN (Executive Chairman) sold 3,784 shares for an estimated $1,888,216

KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,047 shares for an estimated $938,071 .

. EDWARD MORROW III ATKINSON (EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off.) sold 1,747 shares for an estimated $803,323

SANGEETA N. BHATIA sold 646 shares for an estimated $323,000

OURANIA TATSIS (EVP, Chief Reg. & Quality Off.) sold 310 shares for an estimated $142,547

DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 15 shares for an estimated $7,178

We have seen 671 institutional investors add shares of $VRTX stock to their portfolio, and 836 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

