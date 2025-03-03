Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $RARE Sells 2,230 Shares

Karah Herdman Parschauer, the EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $RARE, sold 2,230 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $95,733. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 55,751 shares of this class of $RARE stock.
$RARE Insider Trading Activity
$RARE insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,025,881.
- HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,465 shares for an estimated $393,853
- KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,990 shares for an estimated $128,223.
- THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 91 shares for an estimated $5,113
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $RARE stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,707,881 shares (-41.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,850,553
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,325,000 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,742,750
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 820,252 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,508,001
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 763,826 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,134,159
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 750,000 shares (+100.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,552,500
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 707,669 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,771,634
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 653,513 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,493,291
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.