Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $RARE Sells 2,230 Shares

Karah Herdman Parschauer, the EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $RARE, sold 2,230 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $95,733. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 55,751 shares of this class of $RARE stock.

$RARE Insider Trading Activity

$RARE insiders have traded $RARE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RARE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMIL D KAKKIS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,025,881 .

. HOWARD HORN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,465 shares for an estimated $393,853

KARAH HERDMAN PARSCHAUER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,990 shares for an estimated $128,223 .

. THEODORE ALAN HUIZENGA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 91 shares for an estimated $5,113

$RARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $RARE stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

