Insider Sale: EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $AKR Sells 30,000 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative

Jason Blacksberg, the EVP and Chief Legal Officer of $AKR, sold 30,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $684,300. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $AKR stock.

$AKR Insider Trading Activity

$AKR insiders have traded $AKR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JASON BLACKSBERG (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $684,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $AKR stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,048,511 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,652,025
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,956,718 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,434,306
  • FMR LLC added 2,041,986 shares (+21.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,334,381
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,593,879 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,508,116
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,459,448 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,260,263
  • DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 1,370,330 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,107,172
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 935,890 shares (+2594.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,611,102

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

