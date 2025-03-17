Insider Sale: EVP and Chief HR Officer of $EG Sells 830 Shares

Beveren Gail Van, the EVP and Chief HR Officer of $EG, sold 830 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $290,848. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,213 shares of this class of $EG stock.

$EG Insider Trading Activity

$EG insiders have traded $EG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM F JR GALTNEY purchased 2,870 shares for an estimated $1,000,594

BEVEREN GAIL VAN (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 830 shares for an estimated $290,848

MIKE KARMILOWICZ (EVP, Chairman Insurance) sold 269 shares for an estimated $93,741

JAMES ALLAN WILLIAMSON (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 200 shares for an estimated $74,000

$EG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 327 institutional investors add shares of $EG stock to their portfolio, and 346 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Wellington Shields issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

$EG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $470.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $470.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $453.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Joshua Shanker from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $485.0 on 10/10/2024

