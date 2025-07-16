Insider Sale: EVP and CFO of $VTR Sells 168,318 Shares

Robert F Probst, the EVP and CFO of $VTR, sold 168,318 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $11,000,742. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 168,364 shares of this class of $VTR stock.

$VTR Insider Trading Activity

$VTR insiders have traded $VTR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBRA A CAFARO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 338,383 shares for an estimated $23,183,871 .

. ROBERT F PROBST (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 255,284 shares for an estimated $16,629,094 .

. CAREY S. ROBERTS (EVP and GC) sold 23,500 shares for an estimated $1,509,447

GREGORY R LIEBBE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,866 shares for an estimated $243,558

WALTER C RAKOWICH sold 1,459 shares for an estimated $93,025

$VTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 415 institutional investors add shares of $VTR stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025

$VTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $72.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $72.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Michael Carroll from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a target price of $75.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $77.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $78.0 on 02/14/2025

