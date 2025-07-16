Insider Sale: EVP and CFO of $VTR Sells 168,318 Shares

Robert F Probst, the EVP and CFO of $VTR, sold 168,318 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $11,000,742. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 50.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 168,364 shares of this class of $VTR stock.
$VTR Insider Trading Activity
$VTR insiders have traded $VTR stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEBRA A CAFARO (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 338,383 shares for an estimated $23,183,871.
- ROBERT F PROBST (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 255,284 shares for an estimated $16,629,094.
- CAREY S. ROBERTS (EVP and GC) sold 23,500 shares for an estimated $1,509,447
- GREGORY R LIEBBE (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,866 shares for an estimated $243,558
- WALTER C RAKOWICH sold 1,459 shares for an estimated $93,025
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 415 institutional investors add shares of $VTR stock to their portfolio, and 317 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,746,988 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $188,882,894
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,611,241 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,548,931
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,479,349 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,480,037
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,440,551 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $167,812,286
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,178,095 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $149,765,812
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 1,974,699 shares (+2965.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,780,303
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. added 1,808,201 shares (+879.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,331,900
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$VTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VTR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/18/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VTR forecast page.
$VTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VTR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $72.0 on 06/23/2025
- Michael Mueller from JP Morgan set a target price of $72.0 on 06/23/2025
- Michael Carroll from RBC Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 05/07/2025
- Vikram Malhorta from Mizuho set a target price of $75.0 on 03/18/2025
- Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/11/2025
- John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $77.0 on 03/10/2025
- Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $78.0 on 02/14/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.