Insider Sale: EVP and CFO of $MPWR Sells 6,000 Shares

July 02, 2025 — 12:01 pm EDT

THEODORE BLEGEN, the EVP and CFO of $MPWR, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $4,500,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,939 shares of this class of $MPWR stock.

$MPWR Insider Trading Activity

$MPWR insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,394 shares for an estimated $16,420,157.
  • MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,662 shares for an estimated $13,800,572.
  • THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,532 shares for an estimated $4,881,497.
  • SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) sold 663 shares for an estimated $475,437
  • DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) sold 662 shares for an estimated $474,720
  • KUO WEI HERBERT CHANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $171,700.

$MPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $MPWR stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 509,319 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $295,394,833
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 506,430 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $293,719,271
  • FMR LLC added 380,562 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $220,718,348
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 270,232 shares (+34.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,729,155
  • SIEMENS FONDS INVEST GMBH removed 199,809 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,885,223
  • COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 193,432 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,186,691
  • WORLDQUANT MILLENNIUM ADVISORS LLC added 152,706 shares (+3256.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,566,425

$MPWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPWR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

