Insider Sale: EVP and CFO of $MPWR Sells 6,000 Shares

THEODORE BLEGEN, the EVP and CFO of $MPWR, sold 6,000 shares of the company on 07-01-2025 for an estimated $4,500,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 46,939 shares of this class of $MPWR stock.

$MPWR Insider Trading Activity

$MPWR insiders have traded $MPWR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL HSING (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,394 shares for an estimated $16,420,157 .

. MAURICE SCIAMMAS (EVP, WW Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 19,662 shares for an estimated $13,800,572 .

. THEODORE BLEGEN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,532 shares for an estimated $4,881,497 .

. SARIA TSENG (EVP & General Counsel) sold 663 shares for an estimated $475,437

DEMING XIAO (EVP, Global Operations) sold 662 shares for an estimated $474,720

KUO WEI HERBERT CHANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $171,700.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MPWR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 429 institutional investors add shares of $MPWR stock to their portfolio, and 404 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MPWR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MPWR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPWR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.