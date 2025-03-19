Insider Sale: EVP and CFO of $DRS Sells 26,618 Shares

Michael Dippold, the EVP and CFO of $DRS, sold 26,618 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $870,408. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 68,802 shares of this class of $DRS stock.

$DRS Insider Trading Activity

$DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 135,000 shares for an estimated $4,590,900 .

. MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,498 shares for an estimated $1,752,399 .

. MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,076 shares for an estimated $1,439,721 .

. PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,954 shares for an estimated $677,156 .

. JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $627,338 .

. SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,692 shares for an estimated $425,353 .

. ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853.

$DRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $DRS stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DRS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/24/2024

$DRS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DRS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DRS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Financial set a target price of $37.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Ronald Epstein from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 09/24/2024

