Insider Sale: EVP and CFO of $ADI Sells 4,000 Shares

Richard C Jr Puccio, the EVP and CFO of $ADI, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $836,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,915 shares of this class of $ADI stock.
$ADI Insider Trading Activity
$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY M BRYANT (EVP & Pres. Global Bus. Units) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $18,068,300.
- VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $15,385,064.
- RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760
$ADI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 739 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 811 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,582,537 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $761,145,811
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 3,059,349 shares (+22005.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $649,989,288
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,219,107 shares (+65.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,471,473
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,672,155 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $355,266,051
- RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES added 1,422,054 shares (+153.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $327,314,169
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,405,788 shares (+288.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $298,673,718
- NORGES BANK added 1,387,481 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,784,213
$ADI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 12/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
$ADI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
- William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024
- Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/23/2024
$ADI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $239.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025
- David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $245.0 on 02/14/2025
- Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $220.0 on 11/27/2024
- William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $233.0 on 09/23/2024
