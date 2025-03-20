Insider Sale: EVP and CFO of $ADI Sells 4,000 Shares

Richard C Jr Puccio, the EVP and CFO of $ADI, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 03-19-2025 for an estimated $836,760. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 49,915 shares of this class of $ADI stock.

$ADI Insider Trading Activity

$ADI insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY M BRYANT (EVP & Pres. Global Bus. Units) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $18,068,300 .

. VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $15,385,064 .

. RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760

$ADI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 739 institutional investors add shares of $ADI stock to their portfolio, and 811 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ADI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ADI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

William Blair issued a "Buy" rating on 09/23/2024

Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 09/23/2024

$ADI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $239.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $245.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $220.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 William Stein from Truist Financial set a target price of $233.0 on 09/23/2024

