Insider Sale: EVP and CCO of $AFBI Sells 9,473 Shares

Clark Nelson, the EVP and CCO of $AFBI, sold 9,473 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $172,503. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,962 shares of this class of $AFBI stock.

$AFBI Insider Trading Activity

$AFBI insiders have traded $AFBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLARK NELSON (EVP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,918 shares for an estimated $180,593 .

. ROBIN S REICH purchased 5,418 shares for an estimated $100,178

$AFBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AFBI stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

