Insider Sale: EVP and CCO of $AFBI Sells 9,473 Shares

Clark Nelson, the EVP and CCO of $AFBI, sold 9,473 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $172,503. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 38.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,962 shares of this class of $AFBI stock.
$AFBI Insider Trading Activity
$AFBI insiders have traded $AFBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLARK NELSON (EVP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,918 shares for an estimated $180,593.
- ROBIN S REICH purchased 5,418 shares for an estimated $100,178
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AFBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AFBI stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TABOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 141,222 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,508,102
- CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL removed 68,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,210,557
- MALTESE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 42,000 shares (+840.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $745,920
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 34,597 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $614,442
- SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL) removed 28,315 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $502,874
- CSS LLC/IL removed 25,755 shares (-64.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $457,408
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 25,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,949
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.